Merkel doesn’t use the word in speeches: It became tainted during the Nazi era, when the official propaganda equated it to Vaterland. But the way she sees Germany is in line with that notion. That’s obvious from the ABC of all things German she published in Bild. Heimat is deeply regional and local (the Nazis misused the term when they applied it to the country as a whole), and Merkel’s list is full of the joys of local life -- regional festivals, small-town newspapers, garden plots. The flag, the military and the constitution are there, too -- how could they not be -- but most of the list consists of what makes Germany a place of comfort. The original philosophy of the Heimat notion, developed in the 1920s (before it got commingled with ethnic nationalism) allowed for people to find a new Heimat to embrace in a deeply personal way. That’s an important part of the CDU approach to immigration: Newcomers are supposed to accept the German Leitkultur, or “leading culture.”