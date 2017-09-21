Start with what Cassidy-Graham does to the ACA, which established the landmark principle that health insurers could not discriminate against sick people or those with preexisting conditions. This idea was endorsed even by President Donald Trump and preserved in earlier legislation. Cassidy-Graham restores the ability of private insurers to exclude people with pre-existing conditions. It also knocks out the entirely reasonable provisions of the ACA requiring that insurance cover mental health, substance abuse treatment and maternity. And it eliminates the funding that went to expand coverage under the ACA through Medicaid expansion and tax credits, instead providing a block grant to states that is insufficient to replace it before ending altogether in 2026.