No amount of self-deception, however, will change the gravity of the state’s current health crisis. Over the past three decades, the rate of obesity in Utah has skyrocketed, just as it has throughout the United States According to the Utah Department of Health, if current trends hold, Utah’s adult obesity rate will rise from 25 percent today to 46 percent in 2050 – totaling some 1.7 million people just over 30 years from now. This level of obesity will have a catastrophic impact not only on the state’s health, but on its economy. Yet tellingly, when asked about Utah’s top priorities moving forward, respondents ranked obesity dead last.