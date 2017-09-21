We cannot prevent hurricanes, nor can we can prevent the droughts, winds and lightning strikes that contribute to wildfires. But what we can control is how we manage our National Forests. We should pass reforms that allow forest management projects to occur without the threat of frivolous lawsuits by fringe environmentalists. We also need to cut red tape, such as reducing the length of time for environmental reviews, to allow the Forest Service to better manage our forests. And we need to protect the Forest Service budget from the ever-growing cost of putting out fires.