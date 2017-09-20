Is there a need for hate crime legislation? Is a murder really more heinous because the murderer was racist? Actually, yes. Take, for example, the murders in Portland. It would have been a tragedy if a man had walked through the train and chosen two people at random to stab his knife into. But the news that two young women had been verbally attacked on a train because of their religious clothing, and then two men who tried to defend them were killed for doing so, became a national tragedy. It was more heinous because it terrorized an entire group of people, a minority group, supposedly protected by the Constitution, and the very spirit of America.