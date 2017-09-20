Rohingya Muslims have been living under increasingly oppressive conditions in Myanmar (used to be Burma) for years. They have been segregated, some of them corralled into camps and not allowed to leave. In 1982, they were stripped of citizenship, even though some of them had been there for generations. They have land confiscated, are not allowed to work, not allowed to vote, not allowed to have more than two children and not allowed to freely practice their religion. They are required to ask permission of the Myanmar government to marry, are subject to “supply checks” and raids on their homes. Their legal documents have been revoked.