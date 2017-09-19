The root problem here in San Juan County is not the monument, but the false narrative used to justify it. History will verify that San Juan County, both the people and the administration, were proponents of Utah’s first National Monument: Natural Bridges. Additionally, the county worked hard to actuate the largest land transfer in Utah’s history when they lobbied the governor and Congress to give the “Paiute Strip” to the Navajos. San Juan County is home to Utah’s largest National Park, Utah’s only Tribal National Park, the nation’s largest National Recreation Area and, now, home to six national monuments.