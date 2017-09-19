It is understandable that policymakers want to hear from all sides of an issue. Indeed, considering impacts to all stakeholders is the foundation of good policymaking. However, it is irrelevant when it comes to considering the science. Science, fundamentally, is non-partisan. There are not ‘both sides.’ Yes, there is often active and ongoing debate of an issue among scientists that is critical for moving science forward. But that is not what is going on here.