After years of an expansive view of America and what it means to be American and pursue the American dream, the president of the United States is determined to carry the water of those who believe this nation is a white nation for white people. What Coates has done is shine a light on all of it simply by pointing out what has happened and is happening. He has given voice to what African Americans (and those with a moral compass) have felt in Trump’s America. It’s not pretty. It’s uncomfortable to face. The “first white president” is a “bad dude.” And Coates is just the person to force us to face it.