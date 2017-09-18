Autumn discussions of college sexual assault are as predictable as the leaves falling from the trees, but this year the conversation has taken an unusually legal turn. Are the numbers too high or too low? Are the law’s levers working as they should? Are the assault statistics - that 1-in-5 number, or maybe 1-in-7 - correct or overblown? These are good and useful questions to ask, and they are pleasingly straightforward ones for bureaucrats and op-ed writers to tackle. But making them the focus of discussion misses the point.