But we already know the answer, don’t we? Donald John Trump is a man whose cognitive and moral deficits would, in a sane country, render him unfit to clean toilets at a reasonably respectable strip club. But he became president. And as Ta-Nehisi Coates argues in the new issue of The Atlantic, he was elected largely because of his racism — not despite it — having run on an implicit promise to restore white primacy after eight years of the black interloper Obama.