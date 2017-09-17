The catastrophic great Alaska earthquake of 1964 and the disastrous San Fernando, Calif., earthquake of 1971 motivated Congress to create NEHRP in 1977. One key program ― which has greatly benefited Utah ― is the Advanced National Seismic System, designed to place more than 7000 modern seismographs, along with robust communication networks and trained personnel around the country. The multipurpose system provides real-time earthquake information and is enabling earthquake early warning in selected metropolitan areas. Among many other things, NEHRP also supports advances in earthquake engineering through programs such as NIST’s Earthquake Risk Reduction in Buildings and Infrastructure Program, aimed at improving building safety and disaster resilience.