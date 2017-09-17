It’s not atypical for cities to lose and gain tradeshows, and we at Visit Salt Lake will continue to do what we have done since 1984: market, position and sell our community as the world-class meeting, convention and leisure travel destination it is. Our sales team will continue to prospect and bid on conventions to fill the Salt Palace and meetings for Salt Lake’s many hotels. Our marketing team will continue its efforts to position Salt Lake as the ideal year-round meeting, convention and leisure destination. And our services team will continue to fulfill the wants and needs of our clients while welcoming their attendees with the warm hospitality that has become a hallmark of our community.