In addition, revenues from the sale of licenses and tags, as well as excise taxes paid by hunters, anglers and shooters, continue to fund vital wildlife and habitat conservation efforts in every state and U.S. territory. Many National Wildlife Refuges and other federal, state and local public lands were purchased and restored using funds provided by sportsmen. So even if you’ve never hunted or fished, chances are you’ve still enjoyed wildlife and public lands conserved with the support of hunters and anglers.