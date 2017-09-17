There are, for example, about 58,000 deficient U.S. bridges, almost a tenth of all the bridges in the country. Tolls could finance a small portion of the necessary repairs, but the real money would probably have to come from a hefty boost in the federal gasoline tax, which been stuck at 18.4 cents per gallon since 1993. LaHood said that 25 states have raised their own gasoline taxes, and “no one has lost an election because of it.”