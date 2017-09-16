The issue comes down to just how much of a subsidy is enough to save the roof-top solar industry and who should pay. Now, I am a strong supporter of solar and all clean energy. But, I do not support forcing low-income, seniors and all other customers who can’t afford or don’t want roof-top solar to subsidize those who can afford solar panels and who will benefit financially from their investment. This really flips the Robin Hood theory on its head, forcing those with lower incomes and those on fixed incomes to subsidize upper-income solar customers.