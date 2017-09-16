Surely we have learned from 9/11/2001 what others’ hate and fear did to us, to our country. But have we learned from the United States’ direct involvement in the 1973 coup in Chile — the killing of innocents we as a nation helped to commit? And have we learned from the mass murder of innocents at Mountain Meadow — perhaps the greatest act of domestic terrorism in U.S. history — what Mormons did to others?