Our job as social workers is to advocate on behalf of those without a voice. The nature of our work allows for us to work intimately with these people, to empower them and to include them in the systematic solutions that will bring long-term peace and stability to their lives. We feel our experience with these men and women qualifies us to contribute to this discussion. This is our passion first, and our job second. As social workers we submit that our involvement in resolving this county wide concern would be invaluable, and ask that our voices be heard in formulating solution-based legislation.