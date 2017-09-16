To the casual observer, the drama of the arrest takes mere seconds to unfold. The immediate impression, and the one narrated by most news outlets, is fairly straightforward: Ms. Wubbels stands her ground protecting her patient’s rights. She prints out the hospital’s consent policy and raises her supervisor on the phone to support her position. When Ms. Wubbels’ supervisor tells officer Payne that he is making a mistake by threatening Ms. Wubbels, officer Payne erupts and forcibly drags Ms. Wubbels out of the emergency room, handcuffs her and places her in a police car, citing obstruction of a police investigation. However, the nearly 20-minute-long video leaves a lot to be analyzed.