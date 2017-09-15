One possibility is that he threw every tax plan we’ve seen to date in the trash and decided to cut out tax cuts for the rich, especially for the pass-through corporations that allow those with tax professionals’ help to incorporate and get the lower 15 percent — or whatever it turns out to be — corporate tax rate. That, plus revenue neutrality, is what the Democrats want. They’ll be thrilled. The Republicans will have a meltdown. That will be the end of tax reform, and probably Trump’s last chance to accomplish something beyond filling a Supreme Court vacancy. We should not discount this possibility insofar as Trump has fallen in love with “dealmaking” — capitulating entirely, that is - with the Democrats. Caring nothing about substance, he is delighted to sell out the GOP, get media praise (no more “lying press”) and chalk up another “win.”