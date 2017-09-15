Supporters of this approach got a boost on Thursday when CBO reported on the current status of Obamacare - before any fixes are applied. CBO found that between 2018 and 2027, the number of insured Americans will grow from 242 million to 247 million, while the uninsured will grow from 30 million to 31 million. In other words, the percent of covered individuals is expected to remain constant. (This week, the Census Bureau reported that the uninsured rate was only 8.8 percent last year.) CBO directly contradicts the claim that Obamacare is in a death spiral: “The nongroup health insurance market to be stable in most areas of the country. Preliminary data for 2018 show that insurers will offer coverage in all or almost all areas. Although premiums have been increasing, most subsidized enrollees buying health insurance through the marketplaces are insulated from those increases because their out-of-pocket payments for premiums are based on a percentage of their income; the federal government pays the difference between that percentage and the premium for a benchmark plan.” Remarkably, only “one-half of one percent of people in the country” will live in areas with no individual group insurers. Interestingly, now that Obamacare is here to stay, CBO expects that “over time” more states will expand Medicaid.