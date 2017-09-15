The demands that the U. put a halt to the speech are, of course, absurd. Yes, this may well be a vile person who has been invited by other vile people to say vile things, just to prove they can. Nobody would be doing that, and nobody else would care, were it not for the 21st century mass/micro media that gives such ideas a goofy sort of respectability by giving them reach they don’t deserve and, in an old-fashioned gate-keeper media atmosphere, wouldn’t have.