While not stating so directly on the face of the test-oath statute, it was codified to keep practicing Mormons from voting or holding public office in the Idaho territory, and to quell the rapidly growing population of Mormons in southern Idaho that threatened to shift the political balance of the territory as a whole. It was similar to the political considerations that led Missouri Gov. Boggs to issue his Extermination Order of 1838, which directed that “Mormons must be treated as enemies, and must be exterminated or driven from the state if necessary for the public peace.”