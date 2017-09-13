For the past 12 years, I have practiced at Rush University Medical Center, an academic medical center replete with the finest care biomedicine can offer. Because my hospital serves a variety of patients with different insurance types — many with private insurance, Medicare or Medicaid, and some uninsured — it is able to afford and offer a vast array of services. But those with the wrong insurance card cannot access the care at my hospital. In contrast, hospitals that only serve the poor and uninsured, such as my two prior hospitals, are more limited in their scope because the payment systems for the uninsured and those on Medicaid constrain their ability to buy new equipment or invest as they need. Compared with Cook County and Mount Sinai, Rush felt like a different planet my patients and I had landed on, where previously out-of-reach medical care was now available.