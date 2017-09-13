In fact, the three planned resource centers in Salt Lake City and South Salt Lake model what is already happening at CCS, though not in one building. At the St. Vincent de Paul Dining Hall, CCS offers hot meals and overflow shelter. Across the outdoor plaza at the Weigand Homeless Resource Center, we partner with agencies such as 4th Street Clinic and the University of Utah Medical School for health care, the Salt Lake Justice Court to resolve citations, the Downtown Alliance for community classes, Utah Department of Workforce Services to access public assistance programs and employment. We also rely on Salt Lake City Mission and numerous caring volunteers who offer haircuts, yoga, tai chi, gardening, self-help, art classes, additional support groups and many other services requested by our clients.