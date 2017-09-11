A larger lesson was to be learned this week, if Republicans cared to pay attention. Given that we may be in a new weather era (let’s not revisit climate-change denial) that requires not only relief programs but also serious attention to infrastructure of coastal area cities, the current budgeting process is inherently dishonest. We wind up spending far more than the budget says because we have emergencies - regularly occurring ones that point to additional needs only the federal government can afford. Some argued that the states should pay more of their own way, especially in Texas, which is a low-tax state. If we are not willing to do that - looking at you, Florida, Texas and the Carolinas - then we should put sufficient funds in the budget and so we can access our real spending priorities and revenue needs.