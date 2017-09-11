But basic realities can’t seem to penetrate this discussion. Trump fully embraced the GOP agenda on multiple fronts. Trump campaigned on a vow to protect the safety net and spend bigly on infrastructure - both of which were said to be important parts of Trump’s agenda of what Bannon likes to call “populist economic nationalism.” But then Trump went all in with Paul Ryan’s health plan and its hundreds of billions of dollars in Medicaid cuts to finance massive tax cuts for the rich. The vow of robust public spending on infrastructure - a Bannon obsession - quietly disappeared. The pro-worker trade deals have not materialized. If Trump is really ideologically independent of the GOP, where is the evidence of this in policy terms?