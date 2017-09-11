If Congress cannot renounce this ritual altogether, it should at least make it more productive. It should set the ceiling not in nominal dollars of gross debt (including debt the government owes itself) but in net debt as a proportion of national income. That’s the right way to measure fiscal stress. The ceiling should be forward-looking — based on Congressional Budget Office forecasts — and should come down over time, to encourage gradual fiscal consolidation. Most important, when the ceiling triggers action, it should require a 50-50 mixture of automatic spending cuts and tax increases (equally painful for Republicans and Democrats), not an instant cessation of government borrowing.