Third, the federal government should cut its review time for approving state innovation applications in half, to a 90-day maximum. The ACA has provided states — such as Alaska — the opportunity to waive various provisions of the law with local innovations as long as important consumer protections are kept in place. Only two have been approved so far, but many more states have submitted applications, a pattern we hope continues. Done right, these innovations can improve competition and choice and reduce premiums while maintaining important protections.