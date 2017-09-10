With the termination of DACA, legislators have an opportunity to step up and refuse to play hot potato with the lives of our youth. The Utah delegation can lead the way to passing a clean, standalone DREAM Act that provides a pathway to citizenship. Senator Hatch was one of the original co-sponsors of the DREAM Act when it was first introduced in 2001, and has criticized the rescinding of DACA. Now community groups are asking Hatch to reprise his role as co-sponsor for a new bill. Certainly our immigration system is broken and more comprehensive solutions are needed. But that should not slow us down from addressing the precarious and fearful position in which 800,000 DACA recipients find themselves.