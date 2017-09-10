Many folks know that the idea of undocumented/DACAmented students “stealing” scholarships or college admissions from US-born applicants is not based in reality. Still, it’s worth exploring just a fraction of what these students go through in the pursuit of higher education.
First, and most ridiculous, there’s no difference in ACT/SAT/GPA requirement based on race or status. If there was, you’d know, because Jeff Sessions would start beating down doors. Even somewhere like the University of Utah, which implements holistic admissions, staff must be making decisions within consistent and identifiable trends. Students have to prove ability to be academically successful regardless of status. This can be difficult for undocumented students, many of whom are first generation, come from ESL homes, and are under immense and constant stress. The stress is compounded by a government that is determined to take existing resources away.
Undocumented students aren’t eligible for any federal financial aid. At the state level, it varies based on where you live. Utah is fairly progressive on this issue. Still, undocumented students cannot receive state scholarships, and only since SB253 in 2015 have private, donor-funded scholarships been legally allowed to be awarded to undocumented students.In 2002, Utah passed HB144, making qualified undocumented students eligible for in-state tuition. (Reminder: undocumented Americans pay taxes.) Still, HB144 doesn’t cover every undocumented applicant.
Between HB144 and SB253? Multiple attempts by the Utah Legislature to block tuition equity for undocumented students.
Meanwhile, states across the country not only block undocumented students from in-state tuition, regardless of how long they’ve resided in the state, but will sometimes ban them completely from enrollment in higher education institutions.
To complicate things further, students are often unsure about when to safely disclose their status, and justifiably nervous about asking for help with applications.
I work face to face with these students and their families. Parents usually want to know, “How can we afford this? What can we do?” Not, “What will you do for us?” or, “Why aren’t you doing more for us?”
Once, a mother asked me: If she took a second job as a custodian at the U., would her son get a tuition discount? What about if his 16-year-old brother did? That’s just one example among many. Undocumented students are working extraordinarily hard to receive a shadow of what citizens feel entitled to for happening to be born here.
Finally, a note about scholarships. Even the highest-achieving undocumented students can not receive federal aid, and are often barred from state aid. They must rely on corporate or private scholarships, which are not only difficult to find, but usually have strings attached.Existing terms and conditions include: only applicable for use at certain schools and/or majors, work requirements, GPA requirements, no combination with other awards, and credit or continuum requirements, which mean you can’t take a semester off or go part-time without losing your scholarship. Some private scholarships are only awarded for one semester or academic year, and even those awarded for multiple semesters often don’t have guaranteed renewal if the money is raised cyclically.
Remember, this is assuming undocumented students overcome every other obstacle in their way, apply to college, receive admission, and earn scholarships. It’s a consistently stressful and tenuous situation, and a huge burden to bear at a young age.
Undocumented students aren’t taking a thing from us — we are taking from them. It’s time to stop telling ourselves otherwise.
——
Madalena McNeil is a community organizer and higher education professional.