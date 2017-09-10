Finally, a note about scholarships. Even the highest-achieving undocumented students can not receive federal aid, and are often barred from state aid. They must rely on corporate or private scholarships, which are not only difficult to find, but usually have strings attached.Existing terms and conditions include: only applicable for use at certain schools and/or majors, work requirements, GPA requirements, no combination with other awards, and credit or continuum requirements, which mean you can’t take a semester off or go part-time without losing your scholarship. Some private scholarships are only awarded for one semester or academic year, and even those awarded for multiple semesters often don’t have guaranteed renewal if the money is raised cyclically.