The Senate had an opportunity in July to finally repeal Obamacare and replace it with reforms that, among other things, would have put Americans back in charge of their health-care choices and placed Medicaid on a sustainable path for future generations. Admittedly, the replacement plan was far from perfect, and as is the case too often in Washington, the perfect became the enemy of the good. As a result, Obamacare remains the law of the land.