Wild and Scenic status for the Green would help shift the state’s image into one of caring for its splendid natural features with a simple public message having no down-side whatsoever: Leave this beautiful river the way it is. Inclusion of the Green as a National Wild and Scenic River would be a fitting celebration for the 50th anniversary of America’s flagship rivers program. It’s time to recognize that our finest free-flowing waterways — even in Utah — should remain just as they were created.