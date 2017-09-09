The Willamette Valley where we lived in Oregon was beautiful and green, and we sat between the equally green Coast Range and Cascade Mountains. A lucky few had views of the mountains, including the major mountains like Mt. Hood, which is still snow-capped even this late in the year. But we have been awestruck by Utah’s stunning mountains, and how sharply they rise from the already-elevated valley floor. The mountains here are 360 degrees and can be seen from almost anywhere.