We moved to Utah about two months ago after living in Oregon for over 30 years. So far, we are loving it.
The Willamette Valley where we lived in Oregon was beautiful and green, and we sat between the equally green Coast Range and Cascade Mountains. A lucky few had views of the mountains, including the major mountains like Mt. Hood, which is still snow-capped even this late in the year. But we have been awestruck by Utah’s stunning mountains, and how sharply they rise from the already-elevated valley floor. The mountains here are 360 degrees and can be seen from almost anywhere.
This is also “big country” — I love being able to see where I’m driving to long before I get there! The views everywhere are amazing, and depending on which direction you look, you can see something different – big rain clouds rolling up the valley, a big sunset, or beautiful mountains with ever changing light.
After living as outnumbered Republicans in a deep blue state for so long, it’s nice to be in a deep red state for a change. In Oregon, the governor, both legislative houses, both U.S. senators and four of the five U.S. representatives are Democrats. Very few candidates I voted for won.
Also, as social conservatives, it’s nice to be living somewhere the state won’t be using my own money to violate my conscience. Around half of the abortions in Oregon are paid for with state taxpayer dollars. As a Catholic, I’m grateful to be now living in a state that feels like it protects religious liberty — unlike Oregon which uses the power of the state to punish those who practice their faith.
It’s nice to be able to drive for miles and not see a strip club or a state-sponsored video poker mini-casino. Oregon is very comfortable exploiting the victims of sexual abuse and those struggling with gambling addictions.
I’m also grateful for being able to drive for miles and not see marijuana shops almost as numerous as Starbucks. In violation of federal law, Oregon has “legalized” recreational and “medical” marijuana. Rather that working within the law to get FDA approval for any medical uses of marijuana, or working to change federal drug law, Oregon just decided it could pick and choose which federal laws it wants to follow.
Oregon’s state attorney general was elected with the help of several hundred thousand dollars of marijuana lobby money. That’s right, the state’s highest ranking law enforcement official in Oregon accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from a marijuana lobby that advocates violating federal law.
I am enjoying living in state that seems to be much more fiscally responsible. The state income tax is much lower here, and the property taxes are radically lower. I haven’t really noticed the impact of having a sales tax, but I probably will when I buy my next car.
I am slowly learning the road system — which I’m assured is quite simple once you get it. My wife and I are practicing dropping the last two zeroes from numbered streets.
So far we’ve only encountered one down side. Driving here has been, um, interesting. Everyone has been so nice, so polite everywhere we go – in the neighborhood, in stores, etc. However, it appears that the commonly agreed upon place to let your dark side frolic is once you get behind the wheel! We’re still adjusting to that.
Dan Lucas was previously an editorial page columnist for the Salem Statesman Journal in Oregon, and was an analyst at a major Cold War spy station in Berlin. Follow his work at www.dan-lucas.com or contact him at dan_lucas@ymail.com.