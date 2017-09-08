By the time we got back home, fire trucks were in front of the house and smoke was coming out of the top of our second story. Everyone was out safely, including the two little boys that had been in the bathtub. We stood outside and watched and waited to find out if the fire could be extinguished. While waiting, I remembered the laptop sitting on my kitchen counter that had many pictures stored on it that were in no other place. The fire chief retrieved it for me and I gratefully kept it with us when we were “homeless” for the next three months.