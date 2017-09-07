Part of the explanation certainly is the jaw-dropping incompetence of the White House and the divisions on the GOP side, which force GOP leaders to come to Democrats for votes for the debt ceiling and government funding bills, thereby enhancing Democrats’ power. Part of their success (or at least avoidance of failure) has to do with the GOP’s shopworn, extreme agenda (e.g. cutting Medicaid) that put off voters and makes Democrats look like they are holding the line against the radical Republicans. And part of their winning strategy has been, candidly, a role reversal with Republicans. Republicans are now the revolutionaries with schemes to dramatically shake up the status quo while Democrats sound like moderates. (Could we just fix Obamacare? Maybe we shouldn’t, you know, destroy Medicaid.) In their newfound role as tinkerers and gradualists, they play to Americans’ fear of radicalism and the unknown.