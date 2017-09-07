On Tuesday, even as the administration announced that it was ending protection from deportation for the 800,000 “dreamers” -- mostly young people who know no country but America -- there were signs that Trump had no idea what he was doing. “As late as one hour before the decision was to be announced, administration officials privately expressed concern that Mr. Trump might not fully grasp the details of the steps he was about to take, and when he discovered their full impact, would change his mind,” Michael Shear and Julie Hirschfeld Davis of the New York Times reported, citing an anonymous source.