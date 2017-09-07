As part of the process of filing for DACA protection, these 800,000 young DREAMers were required to provide the Department of Homeland Security with all of their vital information. As a result, ICE has all the information it would need to begin rounding them up and deporting them to countries many of them don’t even remember. Because these DREAMers took affirmative steps to file the proper paperwork and pay the necessary fees and appear at the required appointments in order to obtain legal authorization to work in this country and contribute to our communities, they would be at the mercy of ICE officers who would be ordered to detain and deport them with no exceptions.