It is completely normal to go through a mourning period after learning a child will be born with Down syndrome or any other condition that will limit typical development. I didn’t mourn my little Noah, though. I already had the blessing of having multiple typical children, and I knew he would be special and add to our lives in ways we would appreciate. I did become defensive, though. I hated the reactions from family and friends who apologized for my loss. I understood their sentiments, but the idea that Noah would be anything “less than” ignited the angry mom inside me. And I was afraid he would be less than.