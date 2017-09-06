Of course, a focus on agricultural exports still means a commodity dependence and a vulnerability to global trends in a much less concentrated market than the oil one; Russian wheat sold for more than $350 per ton in 2012, but the price is down to $180 now. Besides, in agriculture growth depends on government support, unlike in the case of hydrocarbons, where the government can passively draw a rent. The export infrastructure, given the Russian state’s hold on transportation, is also a bottleneck that requires taxpayers’ money to remove. But the support may eventually pay a dividend if Russia succeeds in developing higher-margin agricultural production -- that of meat, milk and vegetables, which the country still imports. The Russian government has been trying to stimulate that development by putting an embargo on Western products, and it has spurred growth, but so far, Russian producers sorely lack the expertise and resources for a real breakthrough.