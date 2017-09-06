Few members of Congress view a border wall as anything more than Trump’s Folly. Democrats are unlikely to vote to fund it, which means a struggle in the House to pass it before it meets a likely dead end in the Senate. Meanwhile, business has never been excited about mandatory E-Verify, which would put industries that rely on illegal labor -- construction, agriculture and others -- in a difficult spot while exposing others to new oversight, bureaucracy and the threat of vexing mistakes by an imperfect system.