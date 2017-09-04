Nope. Rather than siding with his voters, President Donald Trump caved to major employers. Last month, his Labor Department announced that it was considering “stakeholder” - read: business - concerns that the new rule’s salary level was “too high.” Attention MAGA red-hat wearers: The president believes if you are making $600 a week, you may be making too much to deserve overtime. The Lord of the Apprentice Boardroom, the King of Mar-a-Lago, the Master of Trump Tower thinks you - making $15 an hour - may be paid too much to get overtime. He believes your boss should be able to make you come to work at dawn, stay far into the night, and not pay you one dime more for the extra hours worked.