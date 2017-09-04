One advocate told us that she realized just how important paid leave is when her son was hospitalized. She spent every minute by his side - her workplace had a paid-leave program that allowed her to do that. In the next bed was a very sick 4-year-old boy who spent all day alone. His parents showed up after he was asleep, and could stay only a few hours. They both worked long shifts and neither could afford to take time off from work. Paid leave would have meant everything to that family - and millions more.