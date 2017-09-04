Trump seems to think that if he goes after immigrants, picks fights about his border wall, regularly recites the words “law and order,” and assails “political correctness,” workers won’t notice any of this. He’ll keep attacking academic and media elites to distract from his service to financial elites. And there is so much focus on the scandals genuinely worthy of public attention that the substance of Trump’s economic policies will be confined to the back pages of newspapers or the nether reaches of the internet.