Anyone who does could benefit from reading “Refugee,” the new novel by Alan Gratz. It is a tripartite narrative, stories of escape as experienced by three children in three different eras. In 1939, Josef and his family are running from Nazi Germany and its persecution of the Jews. In 1994, Isabel and her family are fleeing the hunger and repression of the Castro regime. In 2015, Mahmoud and his family are trying to get away from the civil war that that has turned Aleppo, Syria, into a wasteland of blasted rubble.