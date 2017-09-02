How did we get here? In order to reduce smog nationwide, the Environmental Protection Agency’s ozone standard was issued under the 1970 Clean Air Act, and since then the standard has been made much tougher. In 2015, the Obama Administration’s EPA tightened the standard to 70 parts per billion even as some metropolitan areas were struggling to comply with an earlier standard, issued in 2008, of 75 parts per billion. The upshot is that ozone compliance is now characterized by two overlapping regulations, one more difficult to meet than the other.