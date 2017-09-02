When the hammer drops in 2020, health insurance plans valued at more than $10,800 for individuals and $29,100 for a family will trigger a 40 percent tax paid by employers. Those figures don’t account for the difference in health care costs in different areas. Utah happens to be a “high-cost” state where health care, in general, happens to cost more than other areas of the country. And since the threshold for the tax doesn’t increase based on health care inflation, more and more insurance plans will fall subject to the tax every year.