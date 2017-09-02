While policymakers at CMS did act late last year to address funding for stem cell and cord blood transplants in the outpatient setting, funding for inpatient care is as, if not more, critical to this patient population. 97 percent of these transplants take place in the inpatient setting and are frequently the only realistic option. Patients are prone to infection, are sometimes critically ill and require ongoing testing, interventions and monitoring leading up to, and following, a transplant. In fact, it’s a process that can often include a 20- to 30-day hospital stay. Currently, Medicare reimburses for this care, as well as the cost of acquiring transplantable cells, under a single amount, which falls thousands of dollars below the actual costs to the hospital.