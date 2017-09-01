I know first-hand that conflicting emotions can also co-exist. Gratitude and grief, relief and rage, faith and fear. Twelve and a half years ago, we had a significant house fire that left us homeless. No one was injured (gratitude) but we lost irreplaceable family treasures (grief). To this day, I have pangs of sadness remembering some of the tangible items we no longer have — the matching dresses I sewed for our daughters, the Halloween costume I sewed for my daughter who had passed away and our entire food storage. Painful. I know they were just “things” but they were things with meaning for us.