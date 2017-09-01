Chris notes that the Utah Jazz professional basketball team began its existence in New Orleans, which explains the team’s nickname, which they brought with them to a city with one of the least jazzy reputations on earth. And, he points out, the succeeding New Orleans basketball team gave its original nickname — the Hornets — back to the city of its origin — Charlotte — and adopted a moniker that, while it doesn’t seem the kind to strike terror into the hearts of rivals, is more appropriate for the city by the sea. The Pelicans.